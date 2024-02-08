Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Koppers worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 617.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 120.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 53.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.99. 17,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,238. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $584,349.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

