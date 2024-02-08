Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,390 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.73. 807,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

