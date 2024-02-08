Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hut 8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 327.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 127.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

