Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.90.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $254.01 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.