Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.150-9.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.15-9.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,508 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

