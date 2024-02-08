Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76. Ingredion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.150-9.850 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.50.

NYSE INGR traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.63. 139,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ingredion by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

