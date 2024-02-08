InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.
InnovAge Price Performance
Shares of INNV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $729.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.20.
InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InnovAge
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.