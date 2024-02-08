InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

InnovAge Price Performance

Shares of INNV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $729.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

About InnovAge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.