InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading 5.3% Higher

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 1,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

InnovAge Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $702.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in InnovAge by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in InnovAge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

