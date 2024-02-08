Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys 27 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £146.34 ($183.45).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £146.10 ($183.15).

A.G. BARR Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of A.G. BARR stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 542 ($6.79). The company had a trading volume of 169,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,983. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,823.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 585 ($7.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 502.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

