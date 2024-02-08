Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,476 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,476,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,937,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $690,722.43.
  • On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40.
  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,829.74.
  • On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68.
  • On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70.
  • On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,439,362.86.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BCAT opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

