Insider Buying: Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Free Report) insider Jason Cooper bought 2,000,000 shares of Envirosuite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,000.00 ($89,610.39).
Envirosuite Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Envirosuite
