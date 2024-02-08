Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £136.74 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £136.74 ($171.42).

On Thursday, December 7th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.88), for a total transaction of £157,681.10 ($197,669.68).

On Friday, November 10th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 62 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £138.88 ($174.10).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 247.40 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.15. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 147 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24,740.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.72) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

