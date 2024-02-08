Insider Buying: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Acquires $94,070.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

TER stock opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $101,896,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.