Insider Buying: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Purchases 216 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Peterman bought 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $17,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,293.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $92.50.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,079,000 after purchasing an additional 149,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 545,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 2,248,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

