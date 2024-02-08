Insider Buying: Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Director Buys $258,000.00 in Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 0.6 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

