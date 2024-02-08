Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $127,050.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 5th, Margaret Chow sold 380 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $10,450.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51.
  • On Tuesday, November 14th, Margaret Chow sold 1,153 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $20,754.00.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Couchbase by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

