Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $127,050.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Margaret Chow sold 380 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $10,450.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Margaret Chow sold 1,153 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $20,754.00.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Couchbase by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

