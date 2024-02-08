Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $175,750.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Perdoceo Education Price Performance
Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.
Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perdoceo Education
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.