Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $175,750.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

