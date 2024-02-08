Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,756,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

