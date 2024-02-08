Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.