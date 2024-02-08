Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of ICE stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.40. 2,618,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,146. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $135.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11,150.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
