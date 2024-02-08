InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7,618.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,618 ($95.50) and last traded at GBX 7,614 ($95.45), with a volume of 7059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,516 ($94.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($81.48) to GBX 6,000 ($75.22) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,027.14 ($75.56).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.5 %

About InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm has a market cap of £12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,758.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,373.97.

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.