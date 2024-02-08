InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7,618.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,618 ($95.50) and last traded at GBX 7,614 ($95.45), with a volume of 7059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,516 ($94.22).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($81.48) to GBX 6,000 ($75.22) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,027.14 ($75.56).
Check Out Our Latest Report on IHG
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.5 %
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.