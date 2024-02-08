International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 286.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,661 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $183.70 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

