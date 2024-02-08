Internet Computer Price Hits $12.32 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $12.32 or 0.00027501 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.64 billion and approximately $97.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00078980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00021238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,116,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,789,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

