Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.65 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and approximately $113.40 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $12.35 or 0.00027279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00079236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,117,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,790,645 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

