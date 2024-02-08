Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $28.01

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.01, but opened at $29.57. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 79,054 shares.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $624.62 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

