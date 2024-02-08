Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

VKQ stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 40,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,147. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

