Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of PSI opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $724.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

