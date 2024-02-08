Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $99.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.