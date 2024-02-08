Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 65,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 54,856 shares.The stock last traded at $97.57 and had previously closed at $97.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,648,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

