Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 125,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 221,069 shares.The stock last traded at $46.69 and had previously closed at $46.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

