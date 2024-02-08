Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rallybio (RLYB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB):
- 2/7/2024 – Rallybio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Rallybio had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/7/2024 – Rallybio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2023 – Rallybio had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Rallybio Stock Performance
Shares of RLYB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 122,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,642. Rallybio Co. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $69.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Rallybio Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
