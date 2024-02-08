Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rallybio (RLYB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB):

2/7/2024 – Rallybio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Rallybio had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2024 – Rallybio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Rallybio had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Rallybio Stock Performance

Shares of RLYB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 122,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,642. Rallybio Co. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $69.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Rallybio Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 722,364 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 390,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 381,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

