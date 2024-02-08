Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,710 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 16,315 call options.

UiPath Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,029,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,114. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,461,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 866,000 shares of company stock worth $19,382,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.