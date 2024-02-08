IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0 million-$74.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.6 million. IRadimed also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.330-0.350 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of IRadimed stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,578. The company has a market cap of $569.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $88,920.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $561,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,725,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,021. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

