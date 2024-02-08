Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,081 shares of company stock worth $4,761,039 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE IRM opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

