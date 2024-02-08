iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,080,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,081,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

