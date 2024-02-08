iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

