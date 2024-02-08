iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,447. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.