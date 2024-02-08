iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.42. 3,487,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.