iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

