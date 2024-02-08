iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,092,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 194,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,321,000 after acquiring an additional 145,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 2,101,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

