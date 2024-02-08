iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $322.67

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $322.67 and last traded at $321.41, with a volume of 98846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

