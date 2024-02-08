iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $193.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

