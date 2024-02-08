iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.91 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

