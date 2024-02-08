iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.82

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.82 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 1740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.
iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $943.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000.
iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
