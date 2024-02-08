iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 19,321 shares.The stock last traded at $264.81 and had previously closed at $264.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.21.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,041,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 87,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,821,000.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

