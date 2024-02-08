J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.73 and a beta of 1.31. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $105,883.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $105,883.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,593,983 shares of company stock worth $88,700,467.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

