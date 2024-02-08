J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

