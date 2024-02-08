J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.