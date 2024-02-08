J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Allegion worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 48.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

NYSE ALLE opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

