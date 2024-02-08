J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $250.66 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

